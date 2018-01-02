A TEENAGER could be scarred for life after she was hit by a glass as she celebrated the arrival of the new year.

Louise Tyler, 18, who lives in Colchester, was on a night out in Clacton club Elements on New Year’s Eve when she suffered a deep cut to her cheek.

She was out celebrating with family and friends including her 21-year-old sister.

Louise, who is an account assistant at a solicitors’ firm in London, said she had only been on three or four nights out since she turned 18 back in August.

However, her happy night out turned sour when she was injured.

She said: “It was about 1.30am and it just all started to kick off.

“I was sat in a booth and then a boy sat down next to me and started talking to me then someone came over and pushed him.

“As he was pushed a glass came over and hit me in the cheek.”

Louise and her friends left the club and street volunteers helped clean the blood from her face before she went to hospital to get medical attention.

Louise said: “We got to Colchester General Hospital about 2.50am.

“The cut was really deep. We got sent straight to the major injuries ward as soon as we got there.”

Louise had to have three stitches and glue to try to close the wound on her face.

She said: “My clothes were just covered in blood and it was so sore.

“I’ve only just started going out and it’s not nice, this has put me off going out.”

Louise straight after the incident at Elements nightclub

The Gazette contacted Elements nightclub but it declined to comment on the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received reports a woman received a cut to her face following a disturbance in Elements, in Station Road, Clacton, at around 2am on Monday.

“The victim was hit by a bottle thrown during an altercation inside the building.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call PC Kimberley Hutchins on 101 quoting 228 of 01/01 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.