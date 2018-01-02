SEVERAL roads closures come into force this month across Colchester.

From January 8 until 19, Albert Street will be closed between Monday to Friday, from 8am until 4pm, while footway reconstruction works take place.

Drivers should detour along Serpentine Walk towards North Station Road to get access on to Causton Road.

A portion of Station Way will close for three nights from January 9 for BT to carry out underground cabling work.

An alternative route is available via Station Way, North Station roundabout, Northern Approach Road, Nayland Road roundabout, Chariot Way Roundabout and vice versa.

Part of Wildeve Avenue will shut for a day between January 15 and 16 while Essex County Council resurface the road.

