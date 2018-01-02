A warning has been issued for strong winds as storm Eleanor hits the UK with the potential of lives put in danger.

The warning from the Met Office, which covers most of the UK, is in place until 10pm tonight.

It encourages people to stay away from the coast due to large waves and spray and items being thrown onto the seafront.

#StormEleanor has officially been named by @MetEireann. Eleanor will track across parts of Ireland Tuesday Evening but will then bring strong winds across parts of the UK through into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/m8zYKu1YDd — Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2018

The warning reads: "Storm Eleanor to bring very strong winds later Tuesday, continuing overnight and on Wednesday.

"The warning has been adjusted to bring the northern boundary southwards, and to combine with the warning previously in force for Wednesday.

"Public transport may be disrupted or canceled and some bridges are likely to be closed.

"Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible.

"Combined with a period of high tides, it is likely that some western coastal communities will be affected by large waves and spray, and again there is a chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves, or beach material being thrown on to seafronts and coastal properties."