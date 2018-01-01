A CHURCH warden has been honoured with a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Years Honours.

Shirley Wells, from Clacton Road, St Osyth, will be handed the award for her services to education and services to young people.

The 72-year-old said she was “humbled” to receive the award after 54 years of lecturing and mentoring.

Her career started in London at the age of 18 where she started teaching first generation immigrants eager to further their education at night schools.

She continues to mentor Masters degree level students training to be teachers at the teacher training centre based at Colchester High School for Girls.

She also worked at Colchester Sixth Form College for 20 years.

Mrs Wells also serves as a churchwarden at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in St Osyth.

She is mother to five children and grandmother to 21.

She said: “When the letter came from the Cabinet I was absolutely amazed, I felt really very humbled.

“I would never even think I could’ve achieved this. I thought I’m not good enough for that.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with teachers over the years - I’ve worked with lovely people.

“I’m still doing some teaching now. Everyone says ‘I’ve never known anyone love their job so much’ but I work with so many lovely people.

“I come from quite a modest background there were no teachers, doctors or nurses in my family. They were cleaners.

“I worked at Colchester Sixth Form College for 20 years and the people were amazing.”