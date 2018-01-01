FIREWORKS were among some of the first sounds this Clacton New Year’s baby heard while his mother gave birth.

Jake Marshall, born at 12.31am, was the first of seven babies delivered at Colchester General Hospital on January 1.

His birth, which was three days overdue, was made all the more special by fireworks popping in the background, dad Ryan, 38, said.

Jake, weighing 6lbs 9oz, is the fourth boy in his family.

Mum Emma, 27, said: “Everyone told me he was going to be a big baby so we were gobsmacked when Jake was born as we expected anything between nine and ten pounds.

"All my other three children were weighty and because I got to full term with Jake, I thought he was going to be quite big. We were all surprised."

The couple cannot wait to take Jake home to brothers Charlie, 14, and Oscar Wrigley, nine, and Zach Marshall, 20-months-old.

There were no births at Clacton Maternity Unit.

* All information correct as of 6.30pm on January 1.

