A MIRACLE baby who stunned her parents by coming back from the brink of death has inspired her father into raising thousands of pounds to help sick children and their families.

Heartbroken parents Lee and Francesca Moore-Williams kissed their baby daughter Bella goodbye before making the devastating decision to switch off the machine keeping her alive.

But miraculously little Bella began breathing on her own and has since made an incredible recovery.

The family had been told their daughter was believed to have Mitochondrial disease, which is terminal.

However, she actually suffers with biotinidase deficiency - a genetic disorder which affects just one in every 60,000 births.

At the final hour, she began responding to treatment and survived.

She must now take tablets to manage her condition for the rest of her life.

Lee and Francesca, from Clacton, have now celebrated Bella’s second birthday, a birthday they thought they would never see.

During Bella’s treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, her parents were supported by the Sick Children’s Trust.

The charity allowed them to stay in nearby accommodation so they could be close to her at all times.

Lee, who works for a building supplier, has since enlisted the help of colleagues and friends to raise money to support the trust.

The trust has now built a shelter for outdoor toys to be kept at Acorn House, the accommodation which is based in the grounds of the hospital and where Lee and Francesca stayed when Bella was ill.

It keeps the toys clean and dry, ready for use by children staying in the house with their families.

Lee said: “When my little girl was extremely poorly and being treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, my wife and I stayed at Acorn House for over a month. “Without this home from home I am not sure how we would have coped.

“Keyline Colchester was delighted to support the Sick Children’s Trust and provide materials for the toy shed.

“It is great to hear the shelter has made a difference.”

Lee had already raised more than £4,000 for Acorn House by completing a bike ride and holding a charity day at Colchester United’s stadium.

Abi Abdel-aal, who is house manager at Acorn House, said: “Acorn House becomes a home from home for many families whose lives get thrown into complete turmoil when their child becomes seriously ill.

“Not only do we support parents of critically ill children but siblings too – who very much like to play in the garden.

“The store is so useful and appreciated by the staff team and the families we support, as the outside toys can be kept much cleaner and are protected from the elements and the birds.

“We couldn’t have done this without the generous donation of supplies from Keyline and the funds from another appreciative family which paid for carpenter Michael Church to construct it.”

“On behalf of all the families we support, we’d like to say a huge thank you.”