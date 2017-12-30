A DRIVER has died after his van crashed close to the M25, police said.

The man, in his 20s and from east London, was killed when his Renault Kanga hit the central reservation on the A12, near its junction with the motorway, early on Saturday.

Essex Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene on the London-bound carriageway close to Junction 11 at Brentwood.

The A12 was closed in both directions because of damage to the central reservation.

It reopened several hours later.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit appealed for anyone who may have dash cam footage of the crash at 3.30am to contact them on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.