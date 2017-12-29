POLICE have issued CCTV images of a man in connection with an attack on a woman at a nightclub in Clacton.

The 21-year-old partygoer was repeatedly punched in the face at Elements nightclub in Station Road earlier this month.

She was left with fractured cheekbones and a black eye following the vicious assault.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to identify the man pictured in connection with an assault on a woman in Clacton.

Injuries - the 21-year-old suffered a black eye and fractured cheek bones.

"The 21-year-old victim reported a man punched her in the head several times inside Elements nightclub in Station Road at around 1am on Saturday, December 9.

"She was taken to hospital with a fractured cheekbone and bruises.

"We want to speak to the man pictured in connection with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Richard English at Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference number 42/174076/17.