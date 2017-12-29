TWO people have been airlifted to hospital after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Bradfield.

Several emergency vehicles were called to the accident, in Station Road, on the B1352, at 1.35pm today.

An East of England NHS Ambulance spokesman said: “The collision is believed to have involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

“Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and helicopters from East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex Herts Air Ambulance attended and treated two patients at the scene.

A man, believed to be in his 70s, has been flown to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in critical condition.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, has been taken by air ambulance to Colchester General Hospital in a stable condition with a serious shoulder injury.

Dan Heard, community police team officer for the Tendring area, said on Twitter police and the ambulance service are at the scene of the accident.

Please avoid The Street Bradfield. Road closed due to Road Traffic Collision. 🚓🚑 on scene.

— Dan Heard (@PcDanHeard) 29 December 2017) The road is currently closed both ways at its junction with Ship Lane.

Stay with us for further updates from the emergency services.