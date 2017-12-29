Health bosses are warning of long waiting times at A&E as hospitals face unprecedented levels of demand across north east Essex.

The warning comes as staff at Colchester General Hospital say they are seeing more patients visit the emergency department than they have room for.

As a result, patients with minor illnesses or non-life threatening conditions are being urged to find alternative treatment or to visit their pharmacist for advice and support if they need it.

If the situation isn’t an emergency, patients can also call the NHS non-emergency number 111 for advice.

A spokesman for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Our system is under serious pressure at the moment. The priority is being given to those patients with urgent life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

“If you attend A&E with a minor illness, you are likely to face an extremely long wait.

“The department’s main focus will be given to those people with a serious life threatening injury or illness.

“Please consider the alternative options before attending A&E.”

Commissioning group bosses are urging patients to go to the walk in centre in Turner Road, which is open everyday from 7am until 10pm, rather than A&E.

Trained nurses there can assess and treat cuts, sprains, minor burns, minor dislocations of the fingers and toes, minor eye injuries and remove foreign bodies from, for example, ears and noses.

Pharmacists can advise on the treatment of a range of minor illnesses and injuries and many are open late and at weekends.

The new A&E warning comes in the same week people were asked to stay away from the hospital if they have been showing signs of diarrhoea and vomiting.

The move is an attempt bid to keep staff on the wards at Colchester General Hospital free from contagious illnesses over the winter.

Experts say people who have been unwell with the diarrhoea and vomiting virus should stay away for at least 48 hours after the symptoms have gone - even if they feel better.

A list of pharmacies which are open over the Christmas and New Year period is available by visiting: www.neessexccg.nhs.uk/christmas-and-new-year-opening-times