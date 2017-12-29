ANOTHER warning has been issued by police following crashes on wet roads.
Essex Police's Force Control Room Tweeted to say the crashes so far have been a result of driving at speed in the rain and driving through puddles on fast roads.
They advised drivers to act sensibly in poor weather conditions.
RTC's today include drivers driving at speed in the rain still and driving through puddles on fast roads. Which have then caused them to have an RTC - Please adjust your driving to the weather conditions!— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) December 29, 2017
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?