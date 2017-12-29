AN 82-year-old widow has been left distraught after callous burglars made off with a haul of "sentimental" jewellery - including a lock of her late husband's hair.

Police are appealing for information after "large quantities" of jewellery were taken including necklaces, rings, brooches and bracelets as thieves broke entrance through the back door.

The owner, an 82-year-old woman, was away at the time.

Investigating officer Det Con Hollie Hughes said: “She has been left shocked and upset, particularly as much of the jewellery taken holds great sentimental value for her.

“The burglars took a silver heart-shaped locket, which contained a photograph of her late husband and a lock of his hair.

"The locket has a plain design is around an inch in size but is utterly irreplaceable.

“They also took a gold crucifix necklace that had been given to her by her father when she was ten years old, and a gold square faced watch that she was given by her mother-in-law for her 21st birthday."

The items were stolen from a property in London Road, Clacton.

She added: “I am appealing for witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area between November 13 and November 17.

“I also urge anyone who has been offered jewellery for sale recently matching the descriptions of those stolen to please get in touch.”

Contact Det Con Hughes at Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference 42/163192/17 or report it online.

Alternatively, contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.