REVELLERS across Colchester and Tendring are being urged to drink responsibly and stay safe during their new year celebrations.

New Year’s Eve is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for emergency services as thousands of people will be out seeing in 2018.

Dr Prashant Arora, a GP in Clacton, said: “If you’re celebrating the new year, out and about drinking with friends, or staying at home drinking, then please know your alcohol limits and stay safe.

"Our colleagues in A&E have to deal with many people’s binge drinking, hangover symptoms and sprains from alcohol-related falls.

"Please remember to drink sensibly, stay safe and don’t stretch our already hard-pressed A&E staff to the limit.”

Extra health and safety provisions will be available on Colchester High Street inside of the SOS bus.

Volunteers Kajsa Birch and Jane Wood

Steve Woods, criminal justice and welfare manager for Open Road, which manages the service, said: “Please keep an eye on your drinks and your friends during the celebrations.

"You can come and rehydrate yourselves with bottled water from the SOS bus which will be there from December 29 through to New Year's Day between 9pm and 4am.

"We are there to support anyone who is vulnerable, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and we can support minor injuries like cuts and falls.”

Since the beginning of December, Essex Police has been highlighting the consequences of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs showing ‘how it feels’ for the emergency services who deal with these incidents first-hand.

The campaign, which runs until January 1, saw 70 people arrested during the first 17 days.

Adam Pipe, casualty reduction manager at Essex Police, says this is unacceptable behaviour.

“However, what is even more concerning is the number of people we are seeing drug driving," he said.

"More than 1,200 people have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Essex since the start of last year.

"What we’ve also seen is a correlation between drug-driving offences and other areas of criminal behaviour. This indicates that those breaking one area of the law are also involved in other types of crimes.”

If you are worried about alcoholism, help is available online via Essex County Council's Don't Bottle It Up tool.

Ben Hughes, head of commissioning for public health and wellbeing at Essex County Council said: “Alcohol misuse has a real impact on the lives of all those suffering as well as their friends and family.

"We want those who may be suffering at this time of the year to know that they are not alone, and there are many support services available in Essex that can help.”

Visit dontbottleitup.org.uk for a free alcohol test, general help and advice.

Click here for an NHS guide on the effects of binge drinking.

