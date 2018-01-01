AN inspirational youngster is campaigning for newborn babies to be examined for heart defects just one year after her little brother was diagnosed with a critical congenital disease.

Bobbie-Jean Cook, 10, from Jaywick, kick-started the campaign after little brother Sonny-Lee, one, was born with a rare hypoplastic right heart syndrome last year.

Sonny-Lee, now aged one, suffers from five different congenital heart diseases.

His condition is incurable.

The tot was born prematurely last December and major deficiencies to both his heart and kidneys means the youngster faces an uncertain future.

Sonny-Lee’s big sister is now campaigning for midwives to test newborn babies’ with an oximeter to test their blood oxygen levels.

A lower reading could flag up any heart conditions which can then be investigated quickly.

Bobbie-Jean has launched a petition urging midwives to carry an oximeter and perform checks within their first few visits which could potentially save a baby’s life.

The petition has only been running for a week and already has more than 250 signatures with the hope that hospitals will take the idea on board.

The Brightlingsea Juniors pupil has also raised £2,900 for the Brompton Fountain since August, which provided carewhen Sonny-Lee was born.

Proud mum Danell Dreelan, 31, said: “I wouldn’t want anyone to live through what I’ve gone through – it’s not nice for any mother to go through.

“Bobbie only asked for one thing last ChristmasThat was to have her brother home – and we got him home.

“If Bobbie can save someone else’s baby then that makes her a great ten-year-old.

“She wants every baby to be screened and to save a baby’s life. I’m so proud of her.”

Bobbie hopes to reach 500 signatures.

To sign the petition visit change.org and search for Bobbie-Jean Cook.