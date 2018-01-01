A THEATRE is throwing open its doors in the New Year to give people a behind-the-scenes peek at how shows are staged.

Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre is holding its annual open day on January 20.

Staff will give backstage tours as well as practical lighting and sound demonstrations.

There is also the chance to meet the West Cliff’s trustees and volunteers who look after the day to day running of the theatre.

Free tours are at 10.30am, 11.30am and 2pm and advance booking is recommended on 01255 433344.

There will also be entertainment throughout the day.