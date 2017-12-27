A MAN has been banned for more than four years after refusing to take a breath test.

Police were called after a Rolls Royce Dawn hit a lamp post in Colchester Road, Weeley, on April 11.

Two men inside the car were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Both denied being the driver.

Thomas Doran, 42, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol but refused to give a breath specimen or a blood sample.

Doran, of Gutteridge Hall Lane, Weeley, denied failing to provide a blood sample, but was convicted after a trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on November 13 and sentenced last week.

He was banned from driving for four years and two months and ordered to pay £625 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Doran was also given a curfew between the hours of 10pm and 6am to run until April 12 next year and must complete rehabilitation activity.

Thomas Reynolds, 56, of Gutteridge Hall Lane, Weeley, also denies failing to provide a specimen.

He is due to stand trial on February 19.