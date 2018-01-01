TEN public toilets across Tendring will not reopen after today as council bosses look to save £60,000 a year.

Tendring Council is closing the blocks following a review of WCs across the district earlier this year.

The axed loos include Ipswich Road in Holland-on-Sea, the Westcliff gents, High Street car park and Magdalen Green toilets, in Clacton, and Garden Road in Jaywick.

The Old Way loos, in Frinton, Mill Lane and the Naze, in Walton, and the Cemetery and the Cliff toilets, in Dovercourt, will also shut.

Former Jaywick councillor Dan Casey had called on Tendring Council to overturn its decision to shut the public loos in Garden Road after collecting a 1,000-name petition.

He said: “It is a real shame that they have decided to shut these toilets – we are a tourist area and have a large elderly population.

“I have listened to the debate throughout and presented a petition to the council. It seemed to me as if the council had already made up its mind to close them.

“To me, it is an absolute disgrace. We want to promote this district – shutting these facilities is a mistake for the amount of money it will save.”

Frinton and Walton Town Council had been in talks with Tendring Council in a bid to save the Old Way and Mill Lane toilets.

Frinton Residents’ Association chairman Alan Eldret said he was “disappointed” that a meeting between the town and district councils was not fruitful.

“We learnt that the public conveniences in Old Way will be closed from January 1 because the town and district councils have not come to an agreement,” he said.

A Tendring Council spokesman said most of the ten toilets are closed for the winter and will simply not reopen.