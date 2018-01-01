A DISTRAUGHT nature lover has been left shocked after plans were revealed for more than 80 homes on land behind her home.

Jaya Patel was stunned to discover plans for 84 homes on land north of St John’s Road, Clacton, had been submitted by Leisure Fame.

A decision on the application is due to be made by Tendring Council’s planning committee tonight after being called in by Bockings Elm ward councillor Ted Whitmore, who branded the scheme “backland development”.

The outline plans are recommended for approval by planning officers, but Mrs Patel has been left outraged by the endorsement.

Mrs Patel, who previously ran a pharmacy in Bockings Elm with husband Kaushik, has lived in St John’s Road for 21 years.

Her garden backs on to St John’s Wood, which itself backs on to fields.

She said: “My garden is a real sanctuary for wildlife. I have lived here since 1994 and when I moved in the garden was a bit of a jungle “But we planted a lot of trees and plants. We created a beautiful garden, a haven for wildlife.

“This new estate would be right behind the wood and would destroy that haven by preventing animals from getting to it.

“The field and farmland and woodlands beyond our garden boundary is home to a huge variety of wild life such as hedgehogs, foxes, hare, rabbits, squirrels, muntjac deer and amphibians, which are in decreasing in numbers, such as toads, frogs, newts and even grass snakes.

“This is countryside at the moment and we moved here to live in the countryside.

“This is simply backland development, they shouldn’t be allowed to do this and destroy the habitat for the wildlife.”

St Osyth Parish Council also objected to the application, claiming it would intensify traffic problems which already exist at the entrance to the nearby St John’s Plant Centre.

But David Lord Hodges, of nearby Earls Hall Drive, supported the application, stating the site has been an “eyesore” for many years and the development complements the surrounding houses and countryside.

Planning agent Peter Le Grys added: “The development of this site, which in part incorporates the brownfield land for which permission has previously been granted on appeal, is otherwise largely a wasteland of spoil and rubble.”

A report by council planners said the site lies outside the settlement development boundary of the adopted local plan but is within the boundary of the emerging local plan.