PLANS for more than 80 homes that have been branded “backland development” have been recommended for approval by council planning officers.

Leisure Fame has submitted an application for 84 dwellings on land north of 782 to 828 St John’s Road, in Clacton.

The outline plans, which go before Tendring Council on January 3, are recommended for approval.

The application will go before the planning committee after being called in by Bockings Elm ward councillor Ted Whitmore.

He said: “I believe this to be another case of backland development and there are also road safety issues regarding the entrance and exit road.

“It is completely out of character with the surrounding area.”

St Osyth Parish Council has also objected.

Clerk Neil Williams said: “While the parish council appreciate that the proposed site for development is a brown field site, there are objections on the basis that the development will intensify traffic problems, which already exist at the entrance to the plant centre. Additionally, there are serious concerns the development will have an effect on medical and educational provision in the area.”

David Lord Hodges, of nearby Earls Hall Drive, supported the application.

He said: “As a neighbouring landowner I would welcome a balanced development that compliments the surrounding houses and countryside.

“The site has been an eyesore for many years, has been used for fly-tipping and other businesses have used it as a car park for unwelcome retail sales.”

A report by council planners said the site lies outside the settlement development boundary of the adopted local plan, but is within the boundary of the emerging local plan.