PLANS for two new chalet bungalows have been labelled as “backland development” by concerned councillors.

David Batcher-Clark wants to build the home in Jaywick Lane, Clacton.

The plans are recommended for approval by Tendring Council officers, but have been referred to the council’s planning committee for the final decision by councillors Andy Pemberton and Ted Whitmore.

A report says: “This application is referred to the planning committee on the grounds that the proposal is backland development, out of character, has an unacceptable access and will result in significant increases to the nearby traffic.”

The site would be surrounded by an approved development of 21 bungalows and 48 supported living apartments, as well as five other bungalows.

The report adds: “The immediate character of the surrounding area has already significantly changed and is a logical development within an already approved housing area.”

A final decision will be made by the council’s planning committee tomorrow night.