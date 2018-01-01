BLUEPRINTS for a new multi-use games area next to flats in Walton go before planners next week.

Tendring Council has submitted plans for the new facility at The Grove flats complex in Grove Avenue.

Proposals include replacing the existing garages and installing a new multi-use games area.

A report says the apartment blocks and other buildings were built during the 1960s and are dilapidated and look dated.

It says: “The existing external areas are damaged and in poor condition, as well as being subject to vandalism, resulting in an unpleasant and unsafe environment for the residents.

"This is not just to modernise but to provide the residents an area with leisure and practical benefits.”

The plans include a mesh fence to keep the games area secure.

The plans are recommended for approval, when they go before Tendring Council’s planning committee on January 3.