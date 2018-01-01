A SPECIAL display dedicated to the man credited with saving Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre has been unveiled.

Francis Golightly, who died in 2014, produced the theatre’s summer shows for almost 30 years.

Theatre trust chairman Norman Jacobs said a wall in the theatre’s Stage Door Bar has now been dedicated to Mr Golightly.

The wall – which features past posters of the shows Mr Golightly produced – was unveiled on Saturday by Andrew Robley, who starred in many of the productions.

Kenny Cantor, who appeared in the summer seasons of 1977 and 1986, also attended the event.

Mr Jacobs said: “It is a tribute to Francis Golightly, who produced our summer seasons from 1973 to 2001 and is still very well remembered to this day.

“We have added some more posters and rearranged the photos at the top so they are all people who appeared in Francis’s shows, including Francis himself.

“The wall was unveiled by Andrew Robley, who came along specially for the event, between a run in London and going off to entertain on a cruise. He appeared in many of Francis’s shows and is still well-known and very popular today in Clacton.”

Memorial wall: The new display at the West Cliff Theatre

It was make or break time for the West Cliff Theatre in the early Seventies.

The council had taken it over in 1959 and ran it as a rep theatre to avoid clashing with more traditional seaside shows at the resort’s rival venues.

As those theatres started to close, the West Cliff began staging summer shows again – but by the late 1960s audiences were in decline and it was losing money.

The West Cliff looked doomed as the council prepared to pull the plug on funding in 1972, amid calls for the historic theatre to be demolished. But Mr Golightly stepped in and turned its fortunes around.