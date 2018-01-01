PLANS for 115 new homes on farmland in Brightlingsea have been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Hopkins Homes wants to build the properties in Robinson Road, along with garages, access roads, parking and a public open space.

The blueprints, which go before Tendring Council’s planning committee next Wednesday have been recommended for approval by council officers.

The plans include 20 flats, 21 two-bedroom homes, 44 three-bedroom homes, 24 four-bedroom homes and six socially rented homes on the five-hectare site.

A report by council officers said: “The proposal is considered to represent sustainable development, on the edge of Brightlingsea, and in an area benefitting from planning permission for residential development on the adjacent site and as a proposed allocation within the emerging Local Plan.

“The design, layout, landscaping and scale are considered acceptable.

“The proposal would result in no material harm to residential amenity, highway safety and designated habitats and landscapes.”

Tendring Council has already received 24 objections to the plans.

Brightlingsea Town Council spoke out against plans for the playground and said the development would also be very close to a recreation ground.

It also said the plans should include more social housing.

Kevin Todd, who is buying a property in neighbouring St Stephen’s Drive, said: “We have some concerns that an additional 115 buildings will put too much pressure on this quiet part of town.

“The surrounding infrastructure seems unsuitable for the amount of traffic this many houses would generate.”

A design statement by the developers says: “The site is sustainably located on the edge of town and within easy walking distance of facilities and services. Its development would provide significant economic, social and environmental benefits.”