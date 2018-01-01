A CAMPAIGNING councillor has welcomed work to improve traffic safety at a dangerous country road blackspot.

Essex county councillor Andy Wood had called on County Hall’s highways department to take action to improve safety on Little Clacton Road, between Bocking’s Elm and Little Clacton.

The move came following a series of accidents that saw cars come off the road at a “dangerous” double bend in the road.

Mr Wood said: “The road has a double bend, which over the last year has had a lot of accidents, with most of the cars ending up in the field.

“Over the last year, I have been working with Essex County Council’s highways department to resurface the road and make that stretch of road 40mph.

“It was previously the national speed limit.

“If you drive down there now you will find that they have resurfaced the road, made it a 40mph zone all the way though and put new signage up, which looks great.

“This well hopefully stop these accidents occurring.”

“I have been down this road and was really impressed with the way the road looks now.

“I would like to thank highways for an excellent job.”

Mr Wood, who represents the Clacton North division at County Hall, said he has written to the council’s highways department to congratulate them on carrying out the work.