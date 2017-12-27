WORK is well underway at a new retirement complex in Frinton.

Churchill Retirement Living’s new retirement development Cooper Lodge has been named after one of the resort’s founding fathers – industrialist Sir Richard Powell Cooper – after a competition.

Clacton MP Giles Watling visited the development, in Pole Barn Lane, to meet the construction team and was given a tour of the site.

The new development will contain 40 privately-owned, self-contained apartments, designed for the over-60s, with features such as a video-entry system and 24-hour care and support system.

Barry Brown, of Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We were delighted that Mr Watling was able to join us to see the progress we’re making on the new site.”

Mr Watling said retirement properties were crucial to unblocking the UK’s housing crisis and the new development is a significant addition to the housing provision in Frinton.