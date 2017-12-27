A CLACTON councillor is hoping to strengthen Tendring’s links with the armed forces.

Chris Amos is Tendring Council’s first elected ‘champion’ for the armed forces.

The role has come about as part of the Armed Forces Covenant for Essex which was signed up to by local authorities and organisations across the county in 2011.

It seeks to provide support to those who have served their country in areas such as housing, education, employment and health.

Mr Amos said: “It is about us, as a local authority, recognising this and taking further steps to help the armed forces community.

“I am very honoured and proud to be the first armed forces champion at Tendring Council and will do all I can to promote supporting those who have given so much for their country.

“The covenant states that the armed forces community should not face disadvantage compared to other citizens and special consideration should be given in some cases.

“I intend to ensure that happens and that we are serious about our commitment.”

Mr Amos added: “We are immensely proud of our relationship with the armed forces in Tendring and we intend to grow this over the coming years.”