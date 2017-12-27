FRUSTRATED residents are calling for cones to be put out to stop rogue parking by school run mums and dads on a busy road.

Kirby Residents’ Association claims lazy parents are putting youngsters at risk with bad school run parking outside Kirby Primary School, in Halstead Road.

In recent months council enforcement officers have carried out unannounced patrols to tackle parking issues outside schools in the district.

The association met with the school, police and council officials last week about the issue.

Kirby Residents’ Association chairman Ray Enever is concerned someone could be killed on the busy road if the parking issue is not resolved quickly.

He said: “Residents have been sworn at and insulted by parents. Some people want to move – they have had enough of it. People can’t get out of their driveways because they can’t see left or right.

“The parents park on the grass and the pavement - it’s absolute chaos.

“We would like cones to be put out, but need to get permission to do it.

“The residents’ association could even pay for them – as long as something gets done.”

Mr added that Halstead Road is a bus route and that “indiscriminate” parking is holding up busses and blocking the path of any ambulances or fire engines trying to get through.

He added: “When we first approached the school, they said it was nothing to do with them and their jurisdiction ends at the boundary, but the council said differently.

“We asked for a meeting with the school and the REAch2 Academy Trust, along with police and council because we have got to do something.

“We would like a yellow line on the far side of the road, but that could take months and months and we want something done now.

“On a temporary basis we would like cones put out and Tendring Council officers are looking at that idea.”

Suggestions raised at the meeting also include asking homeowners to rent out their driveways to parents collecting their children and giving the school access to land at a nearby playground to use for car parking.

Charlotte Booth-Rylett, headteacher, previously said she is encouraging cycling and car sharing to keep the space outside the school clear.

She said: “It is important to us to maintain good relationships with our community. Parents understand that, as teachers, we have no power to improve the parking. However, we have made parents aware that causing traffic congestion and blocking pavements is risking our children’s safety.”

She added that senior leaders are on duty by the roadside every morning and afternoon.