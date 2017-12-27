A HAPPY couple had a fairytale wedding after tying the knot on the panto set of Beauty and the Beast.

Jodie Sheppard and Ben Cooper, from Clacton, made the most of a break in the run of the Princes Theatre’s Christmas panto to use the scenery as a backdrop for photos.

The cast of Beauty and the Beast had the day off last Wednesday which let Jodie and Ben Cooper to book the theatre’s Essex Hall for their big day.

They posed for photos outside on the town hall steps before making their way into the theatre for some more unusual shots.

Jodie said: “We found it quite funny that this year’s show is Beauty and the Beast and our guests had some fun with that one.

“It was certainly fun having everyone up on the stage for the photos and it rounded things off nicely.”

Theatre manager Melissa Leek said the panto usually stages a performance every day making it impossible to fit in weddings over Christmas.

“We had a free day this year and it proved ideal for Jodie, Ben and their guests,” she said.

“The scenery on stage proved ideal for some of their photos of their big day and will certainly be something different in their album.”