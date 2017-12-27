THE final details of a controversial plan for 45 homes in Alresford have been recommended for approval by planners.

Bennett Homes has outline planning permission to build on land south of St Andrews Close, along with a village green and square.

But a reserved matters application – which includes details of access, appearance, landscaping and, layout – needs to be agreed.

A decision on the application was due to be made by Tendring Council on November 29, but it was put on hold for further talks with the developer.

Tendring Council’s planning committee raised a number of concerns at its meeting and requested officers go back to Bennett Homes. They had previously asked for the homes that back onto Alresford Primary School’s swimming pool to be single storey but the proposed plans show two storey homes.

The councillors want three properties to be changed to bungalows to prevent overlooking.

The company is gifting three homes to Tendring Council as part of a legal agreement but the councillors were not happy with the size of the gardens which fell below their minimum standards.

Parish council chairman Frank Belgrove said councillors were disappointed the original permission was granted because the site is still a designated wildlife site and because of the cumulative impact of so many new homes in the village.

A council report said: “Plans have been received which have amended the garden sizes.”

The amended plans also include changes to the placement of windows to prevent overlooking of the school and pool.

A decision is expected to be made by planners on January 3.