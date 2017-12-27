MORE than 150 elderly and disadvantaged people tucked into a traditional Christmas dinner with all the trimmings thanks to Clacton Rotary Club.

The club has helped to stage the event at Clacton County High School for more than 16 years in a bid to ensure no one is lonely on Christmas Day.

More than 40 Rotary members, their partners and other volunteers gave up their own Christmas Day to make sure the event went ahead.

Christmas lunch was served to 156 elderly and lonely folk, most of whom were transported to the venue by volunteer drivers on a fleet of Tendring Community buses.

Rotary president Tony Burnside with Clacton MP Giles Watling and his family

Rotary spokesman John White said: “The children of the St Osyth Primary School, who collect for charity throughout the year, decided this year to give £440 collected at their carol concert to help provide food and entertainment to those who were elderly and lonely at this festive time.

“Additional money to fund the meals was raised by collections taken at the town centre, the local supermarkets, and at the Rotary carol concert held recently at the West Cliff Theatre together with other very generous private donations.

“Again this year the club was very grateful for the food donations from Marks and Spencer and also for the generosity of Farm Foods, who together with the Clacton Lions Club gave gifts for the goody bags given to everybody as they left.

“Our main thanks must go to the principal and staff of the Clacton County High School for their help and support together with Pinnacle for the use of the kitchen and dining room and all the caretaking staff that contributed so much to make the day a great success.”

Guests were treated to tea and Christmas cakes, iced by Tendring Creative Sugarcraft of Holland-on-Sea, and keyboard player Les Swaffer was back by popular demand.

Clacton MP Giles Watling also attended the event, with wife Vanda and daughters Jemima and Buffy, to talk to guests.

Rotary president Tony Burnside said “This year was yet another example where rotary can act as a catalyst to draw together organisations and businesses in the town and in doing so can give joy to some less fortunate people.”