UK Power Networks has apologised to customers following a Boxing Day blackout in Clacton.

Power was cut to 161 homes in the Valleybridge Road area at 8.45pm on Tuesday.

All electricity supplies were restored by 10.30pm.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said engineers worked quickly and safely to restore electricity supplies to following a fault on an underground cable.

"We understand how difficult it can be without power and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."