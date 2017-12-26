BUDDING choristers have the chance to join Clacton Choral as it starts rehearsals for a major concert next year.

The group is staging a show called Four Great Composers in April.

It is hosting a ‘Saturday Sing’ to introduce people interested in joining the choral to the music before rehearsals for the concert begin on Monday evenings.

A spokesman said: “If you have ever wondered what it would be like to sing with them, then this is your chance to come along and find out.

“To further tempt new singers, the concert itself will be accompanied by the reputed orchestra Kingfisher Sinfonietta, led by Beth Spendlove.”

The concert features well-known pieces such as Handel’s Zadok the Priest, Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring by Bach, Mozart’s beautiful Laudate Dominum from Solemn Vespers, and work by Haydn from his Little Organ Mass, plus Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus.

The Saturday Sing is at St James’ Church Hall, in Tower Road, on January 6 from 1pm to 4pm.

New singers need to book a place by contacting Gill Osborne on 01255 427691 or gill@gilljohn.co.uk.