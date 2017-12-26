AN award-winning school choir has been delighting audiences with their singing over the festive season.

The senior choir at St Philomena’s School, in Hadleigh Road, Frinton, was invited to perform at both Clacton Rotary Club and Frinton and Walton Rotary Club’s special carol concerts.

They also visited Reed House and Parkers Garden Centre, both in Frinton, and sang a selection of seasonal songs.

School spokesman Annabel Sharman said: “They were then joined by the junior choir for the school’s annual Christmas carol service at St Mary’s Parish Church, where they sang beautifully.

“Members of the parish were invited to the school to see the Key Stage 1 nativity and for their final appearance of the school year, the senior choir put on a special All Things Christmas concert at the school for the residents of a local retirement home.

“The school’s head of music, Mr Whitfield, congratulated the children on all of their performances and for their enthusiasm.”