A MINISTER has ‘braved the shave’ to raise money for a cancer charity.

David Murray will baldy go through the winter with no hair after having his head shaved for Macmillan Cancer Support.

With temperatures plummeting it promises to be a chilly few months.

“I have to say, shaving hair off at this time of year is an experience, but I guess if I had done it in August it wouldn’t have been much of a sacrifice!” said the former Thorpe-le-Soken Baptist minister.

He was first introduced to Macmillan’s work when visiting a hospice in Southend.

“I saw at first hand the work they did to care for the dying and their bereaved relatives,” said David.

“In recent years it has been my privilege to conduct funerals in the Clacton area where many families have spoken about the care Macmillan Nurses have given to support their loved ones at a difficult time, with compassion and professionalism.

“I am also doing this to support my good friend Angela Wright, my barber of many years who lost three family members within a week of each other - her mum, her dad and her brother.

“Her mum Babs sadly passed after battling with cancer, and in memory of her family Angela has consistently supported Macmillan over the years by hosting an annual coffee and cake event “This year I am sacrificing my hair to help raise money in memory of her family, and to support the work of Macmillan Nurses, who make a great difference to so many people’s lives.”

David’s hopes to raise £500 for Macmillan.

His head is staying shaved until he takes part in next September’s Great North Run, when he hopes to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

To sponsor David visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk and search for his name.