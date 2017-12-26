A KIND-HEARTED care home resident has scooped an ‘unsung hero’ award for making other people happy.

Audrey Bush, 89, was nominated for the county-wide award by staff at Clacton’s Corner House care home, where she lives.

They were “over the moon” when she was crowned the unsung hero at the county council-run ceremony.

Activity manager Tracy Josko said: “The reason I nominated Audrey for the unsung hero award is absolutely down to her dedication, kindness and hard work.

“Audrey busies herself throughout the day and gains much pleasure in making others happy.

“She is at the core of the home and ensures the voices of the other residents are heard.

“Audrey looks after all the flowers in the home which are arranged by the residents and ensures they are freshly watered daily.

“She lets everyone know of all activities and events taking place to ensure they have the opportunity to attend.”

Audrey also makes scrapbooks for the other residents at the home to look at.

Tracy added: “Audrey is the one person who will make sure everyone feels welcome within the home.

“If there is a new resident she will be first to greet them, introduce herself and ensure they are familiar with things and who the staff are.

“It is very difficult to put into words just how much Audrey does for others and for the home.”

But modest Audrey insisted: “I’m no hero – I’m just an ordinary person with a kind heart.

“I get a lot of pleasure by helping others.”

Corner House, in Wash Lane, was also highly commended in the team of the year category at the awards ceremony.