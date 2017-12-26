POPPY appeal organisers are celebrating after a record-breaking year saw them smash the £15,000 barrier.
This year’s appeal in Walton raised a staggering £15,468 – more than £4,000 above last year’s total.
“It’s a record,” said John Halls, of the Royal British legion.
“Last year we raised just over £11,000 so we are well up on that.
“I am very proud. It’s a lot of money for a small place like Walton.
“I would like to thank everyone who has helped and donated.”
A carol service staged by the Royal British Legion at Walton Parish Church at the weekend could also become an annual event.
Mr Halls said: “Tendring Brass Band played and it was a great success.
“The feedback we had was terrific and hopefully it will become an annual event.”
