A UNION’S new community branch was out in force to provide residents with advice about the impending introduction of a new benefits system in Tendring.

Universal Credit is replacing six other benefits with a single payment system, but critics claim it is increasing poverty.

The new system will be rolled out in Tendring next April.

Clacton’s newly-formed Unite Community Branch was in Clacton Town Centre and at the Brotherhood Community Hall in St Osyth Road to provide information and advice about the Universal Credit system.

Branch secretary Rick Grogan said the “controversial” new benefits system has been criticised by welfare advice agencies and disability groups.

He said: “Claimants complain that Universal Credit is bafflingly complex, unreliable, and difficult to manage, particularly if you are without internet access.

“Some are waiting up to six or seven weeks for payment after claiming, which leads to a build-up of debts for people who are already struggling to survive.

“The Government needs to make changes to Universal Credit and listen to the huge number of critics, many within their own party, who recognise the system needs fixing.

“At this time of year when poor families are struggling under the pressure of making ends meet at Christmas, they need changes made to enable them to keep their heads above water financially.”

The branch says it fears some disabled people could be nearly £4,500 a year worse off and that the number of evictions could spike.

Conservative Clacton MP Giles Watling said there is cross-party support for Universal Credit and it is a “positive development” away from the former fragmented benefits system.

He added that a £1.5billion package was announced in the budget to address issues with the delivery of the new system.