MP Giles Watling welcomed pupils from Frinton’s Tendring Technology College to the House of Commons for a question-and-answer session.

The youngsters were given a special tour of the Houses of Parliament, despite the trip almost being cancelled due to the high travel costs.

After being told the visit needed to be cancelled, Mr Watling contacted Greater Anglia to help.

The train operator then decided to cover the cost for all the pupils to travel to London.

Clacton MP Mr Watling thanked Greater Anglia, adding: "It is always a real pleasure to host school visits in Parliament.

“Actively engaging the next generation of voters into politics, for them to learn about the history of our Parliament and the work MPs do is vital.

“Visiting Westminster is a fantastic way of doing just that. The pupils certainly put me through my paces with some of their questions.”