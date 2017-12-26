CONTROVERSIAL plans for the first phase of up to 240 houses in a village have been lambasted by councillors.

Developers already have outline permission to build the homes in Kirby Cross after overturning a decision to refuse them on appeal.

More detailed plans have now been put forward for phase one of the development, involving 49 homes.

They include areas such as lay-out, design and landscaping.

Members of Frinton and Walton Town Council said they still had concerns over access, the extra pressure more homes would put on existing services and the development’s impact on a ‘green gap’.

Nick Turner said: “We don’t like it and we don’t want it.

“The people who live up there on Halstead Road are in for ten years of hell.

“It’s going to be absolute hell for everyone living up there.”

Tendring Council originally turned down Linden Homes’ proposals for up to 240 houses and a ‘community hub’ with either a 40-bed care home or a healthcare facility.

The plans also include parking for up to 30 vehicles and a children’s play area.

A planning inspector overruled the council’s decision after the developers appealed.

Town mayor Robert Bucke was also scathing about the new homes.

“If someone was to ask me which bit I was in favour of I would say none of it,” he said.

Town councillors voted unanimously in favour of refusing the application.

Tendring Council has the final say.