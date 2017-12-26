A BIG-HEARTED property company is trying to combat homelessness by donating blankets to people living on the streets.

E-ZY Properties estate agent boss Elena Zegmott and manager Lauren Kempson have got together more than £200 to buy 10 blankets for people sleeping rough this winter.

They raised the cash by asking landlords to donate whatever they could afford to help the cause.

The blankets were taken to St John’s Church in Great Clacton last Tuesday and will be handed out to those in need over the colder months.

They recently rehomed a family from the closed homeless shelter on Beach Road and wanted to carry on with their charitable efforts.

Lauren, 24, said: “We wanted to do something special and we didn’t want to just donate money.

“We have landlords all over the country and in London and we asked them to donate whatever they could afford.

“Homelessness is a big problem and it’s well known around here and that’s why we wanted to do it.

“It’s about giving something back and these blankets are going to keep people warm.

“It might not seem like much but it’s the little things like this that help.

“The church were so grateful. They said it will benefit so many people and they were really happy about it.”

Elena, 36, added: “We’ve been working on this idea now for around four weeks and we just started contacting the landlords.

“If we were able to rehome everyone then we would, but it’s the little things like this that are going to mean a lot to someone.

“I think this idea is going to go down well.”