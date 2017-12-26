CLACTON MP Giles Watling has sought reassurances from the Prime Minister that the UK will leave the EU in 2019.

Mr Watling wrote to Prime Minister Theresa May after MPs narrowly voted through an amendment to the EU withdrawal bill last week to ensure they have a “meaningful vote” on the Brexit deal.

MPs from opposition parties sided with Tory rebel Dominic Grieve to defeat the Government by 309 to 305 in a bid to take back control of the Brexit process.

The move means MPs and peers will be given more control over the Government’s implementation of the withdrawal agreement, as ministers will have to pass a statute, which can be amended, before it takes effect.

Mr Watling asked Theresa May to reassure voters in Clacton – one of the most Eurosceptic constituencies in the country – that Brexit will take place.

He said: “Given that 72 per cent of my constituents in Clacton voted to leave the EU can my right honourable friend give an assurance to them that there will still be a smooth and seamless exit despite the vote on the amendment last Wednesday, thus giving them and many others a very happy Christmas indeed?”

In response Mrs May said: “I’m happy to confirm to my honourable friend we will be leaving the EU on March 29, 2019, and we will be negotiating a smooth and orderly process so that people can carry on living their lives conducting their business in the confidence of that and in the confidence of the future relationship we are going to negotiate with the EU.”

Mr Watling welcomed the Prime Minister’s response following uncertainty over what the vote could mean for the Brexit process.

He said: “I am delighted that I can provide reassurance to those who voted to leave the EU that we will still be leaving on March 29, 2019.

“This reassurance will be welcomed by those that want to see us leave the EU and I want to thank the Prime Minister for her reassurance.”

Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin had argued against the Brexit bill amendment.

He said: “To dress this attempt to reverse Brexit as an argument in favour of parliamentary sovereignty is nothing but cant.”

His comments were branded “Stalinism” by Labour’s former minister Yvette Cooper, and Tory former minister Anna Soubry described them as “shocking”.