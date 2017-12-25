MOST residents in Tendring will see their waste and recycling collected two days later than usual following the Christmas break.

Tendring Council said it is working with its contractor Veolia Environmental Services to keep disruption to a minimum.

The majority of people will get their collections two days after they would normally take place between December 25 and January 5, and then a day after from January 8 to January 12.

All collections will be back to normal on the week starting Monday January 15.

Residents are asked to put their refuse and recycling out for collection on the boundary of their property before 7am on the day of collection.

Michael Talbot, TDC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said that everything possible has been done to ensure residents get their one collection each week, albeit two days after it would normally be collected for the last week of December and first week of January - and one day later in the second week of January.

“We have had to take into account waste and recycling tipping arrangements with Essex County Council as we cannot make a collection if the sites are not open to receive the materials,” he added.

“If we work together we can help to keep the District’s streets as clean and tidy as possible over the festive period.” he added.

For more on Tendring's Christmas and New Year Collection Arrangements click here.