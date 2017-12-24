COMMUNITY support officers saved a man's life after forcing their way into his house just as he was suffering a stroke.

Colchester-based PCSOs Emma Wright and Sarah Hardy were called are neighbours grew concerned about a man in his 90s who had not been seen recently and was not answering his door or phone.

The officers are permitted to force their way into homes if they are concerned somebody's life is at risk and smashed a window at the back of his house to get in.

They found the man collapsed on the floor and helped him to his feet but noticed his mouth was beginning to drop and feared he was suffering a stroke.

An ambulance was called for immediately, and the pair took advice from the paramedics.

Checks confirmed he had suffered a stroke and Emma and Sarah were praised for their quick thinking.

He was taken to hospital and remains under observation.

The officers visited him the next day and he thanked them both for their help.

PCSO Emma Wright said: “We were at the right job at the right time and it’s all thanks to his concerned neighbours who see him on a daily basis and give him his morning paper.

"This resulted in us being sent to the man’s address, forcing entry and being with him when he needed help the most and needed medical attention.

"It was an emotional job with a happy ending.”

PCSO Sarah Hardy said: "If his neighbours hadn't have been keeping an eye out for him this may have had a completely different outcome.

"There are neighbourhoods out there that don’t know the first name of their neighbour so how would they know if something isn't right.

“We really need to keep an eye out for one another especially with our elderly ones.

"A thank you has already been given to the neighbours who contacted us however I would like to say another big thank you to them and I wish the man a speedy recovery.”