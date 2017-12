FIRE crews rescued a man who got stuck in a ten-foot deep ditch.

The man had fallen down an embankment by the side of the road in Clacton Road, St Osyth.

The urban search and rescue team were joined by fire crews from Clacton and Weeley who managed to get him onto a stretcher and winch him out.

The incident happened just before 10pm on Friday.

He was then left in the care of the ambulance service.