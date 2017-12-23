NEIGHBOURS raised the alarm after unattended candles started a fire in a terraced house.

The home in Churchfield Road, Walton, was badly damaged in a blaze which started just before 8pm on Friday.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home, but alarms in adjoining houses were activated.

The property was left badly damaged and is not in a habitable condition.

The householder, who did not wish to be named, said he had been out at a synagogue when the blaze took hold.

He said: "I was coming home when I was told what had happened.

"It was a tealight which was in a plastic candle holder."

The living room of the house was left badly damaged by the fire, smoke and water which was used to extinguish the flames.

But most of the other rooms were saved.

The man lost a large model he had been building.

He said: "It is bad, but it could have been a lot worse."

Three fire crews - one from Frinton, one from Clacton and another from Weeley - stopped it spreading to neighbouring homes.

Neighbours said Essex Police and the ambulance also attended the scene.

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Incidents like these show how important it is to make sure your candles and tea lights are fully extinguished when you leave the room."

Residents can get free smoke alarms and a home visit by firefighters by calling 0300 303 0088 or visiting essex-fire.gov.uk/book.