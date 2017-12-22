HEARTLESS burglars stole Christmas presents in a daytime raid.

Gifts were taken from a house in Nien Oord, Clacton, between 1.30pm and 3.45pm on Tuesday.

As well as the presents, jewellery and alcohol were also snatched.

They got into the house by smashing through a window.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det Con Rob Coltman at Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Essex Police have warned homeowners to ensure windows and doors are locked during the festive season.

For more information visit essex.police.uk/secure.