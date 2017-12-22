A YOUNG model has been rated as the second best in Britain after being given a another chance to strut her stuff.

Illness forced Eleanor Sippings to quit the 11th series of Britain’s Next Top Model after she developed eye ulcers during filming.

But producers were so impressed by the 20-year-old before she left they decided to invite her back for the new series.

In the final, which was aired on Lifetime, Eleanor, from Copford, finished in second place, with Ivy Watson, 22, from Lincoln, taking the crown.

Eleanor, a former Colchester Sixth Form College student who works at Colchester Zoo, said she screamed with happiness when she heard her best friend had won.

She said: “I felt really happy as I was so proud of myself for finishing everything without any drama.

“When Ivy’s picture came up on the screen I just screamed as I was so happy for her.

“I didn’t feel one bit of jealousy, I couldn’t think of a nicer girl to win.”

The final catwalk show was filmed at London Fashion Week in September, and her family and friends went along to watch.

Eleanor said: “I get so nervous about doing shows.

“It was the best experience of my life but I was just so nervous. The heels we had to walk in were huge, it was mad.

“During the dress rehearsal I slipped out of my shoes, and when one thing goes wrong it feels like the end of the world but the actual show went fine in the end.”

The show saw contestants battle it out for a contract with London agency Models 1 and winner Ivy will also take part in a spread for Cosmopolitan and spend time with Show Beauty and Missguided.

Eleanor turned down a place studying fashion marketing at De Montfort University in Leicester to appear on the programme.

On the show, the competitors were judged by a panel which includes former contestant Abbey Clancy, celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston and model Max Rogers.

Eleanor says she is definitely going to continue modelling and has even been offered a meeting with a top modelling agency.

She said: “It’s a huge confidence boost and even if they don’t think I’m right for them, I’m still going to try and get signed by another agency.

“I feel I have a good portfolio behind me now so hopefully I will get signed.”

