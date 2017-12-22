TWO more youths have been arrested following damage to beach huts in Walton.

An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old from the Walton area were arrested yesterday by the Tendring Community Policing Team on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage to a number of beach huts in Walton.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "The youths were identified through some excellent investigative work by the Frinton and Walton PCSO's and have subsequently been released on bail pending further enquiries."

Anyone with information regarding these offences should contact Pc 2176 Dan Heard on 101 or alternatively provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.