DRUG dealer Tunju Owati brags about his drug money and buying a new Rolex watch in footage discovered on his mobile phone.

Owati was jailed for seven years at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

The 27-year-old, of Park View Road, in North London was part of a gang which took over the home of Class A addict Steven Root, in Hadleigh Road, Clacton

READ MORE: Jay Boys handed combined 40 years in jail

He was sentenced alongside: