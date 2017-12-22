DRUG dealer Tunju Owati brags about his drug money and buying a new Rolex watch in footage discovered on his mobile phone.
Owati was jailed for seven years at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.
The 27-year-old, of Park View Road, in North London was part of a gang which took over the home of Class A addict Steven Root, in Hadleigh Road, Clacton
He was sentenced alongside:
- Courtney Kirby-Diamond, 26, of Queensbridge Road, London
- Troy Henderson-Ryan, 20, of Holland Road, Clacton
- Alfie Lawrence-Summers, 19, of Chatsworth Road, East London
- Baran Or, 27 Broad Lane, North London
- Steven Root, 45, of Hadleigh Road, Clacton
- Tommy Burnett, 20, of Trinity Close, East London
- Shaheur Rahman, 25, of Ada Place, London
