DRUG dealer Tunju Owati brags about his drug money and buying a new Rolex watch in footage discovered on his mobile phone. 

Owati was jailed for seven years at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

The 27-year-old, of Park View Road, in North London was part of a gang which took over the home of Class A addict Steven Root, in Hadleigh Road, Clacton 

READ MORE: Jay Boys handed combined 40 years in jail 

He was sentenced alongside:

  • Courtney Kirby-Diamond, 26, of Queensbridge Road, London
  • Troy Henderson-Ryan, 20, of Holland Road, Clacton
  • Alfie Lawrence-Summers, 19, of Chatsworth Road, East London
  • Baran Or, 27 Broad Lane, North London
  • Steven Root, 45, of Hadleigh Road, Clacton
  • Tommy Burnett, 20, of Trinity Close, East London
  • Shaheur Rahman, 25, of Ada Place, London

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: