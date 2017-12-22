A SPEED gun has been given to a community group which is clamping down on dangerous drivers.

Harwich and District Community Speed Watch Partnership has been given a speed gun by Essex Police for its volunteers to use.

The partnership has 11 volunteers who monitor speeds in hotspot areas across Harwich, Dovercourt, Little Oakley, Great Oakley, Ramsey, Parkeston, Wix, Wrabness and Bradfield.

But the group is in need of more than 20 additional volunteers in order to secure a second speed gun which can be used around the areas.

Lesley Chambers, secretary of the partnership, said: “Good progress has been made but it would be great if we could engage another 20 plus volunteers not only from Harwich but also from the six parishes to secure a second speed gun.”

For further information email harwichspeedwatch@gmail.com or look at the Harwich and District Community Speed Watch Partnership Facebook group.